SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews say they responded to the Blue River in Breckenridge on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of discoloration in the water. They say the rust-colored water came from a release point near Boreas Pass Road.

(credit: Summit Daily)

Officials with the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District say the release point has caused “similar releases during spring run-offs.”

The Summit Daily reports a mine on private property near Boreas Pass is the release point.

(credit: Summit Daily)

After water samples were taken, investigators determined there is no threat to the public.

County health officials say, however, it’s best people and pets stay away from the water, and untreated water should never be consumed.

“We realize the optics of the run-off are in stark contrast to what folks are normally used to seeing in the Blue River, but we are confident in the assessment and assurance of the public’s welfare in this particular situation,” said Drew Hoehn, Battalion Chief and incident commander for Red, White & Blue Fire.

(credit: Summit Daily)

Authorities are still investigating.

The Blue River serves as one of the primary sources for the Dillon Reservoir. Hundreds of thousands of people along the Front Range rely on water from Dillon Reservoir.

