



Virginia Village is a neighborhood tucked between Cherry Creek and Interstate 25 south of Mississippi and it has plenty to offer. Explore the neighborhood by checking out a diverse menu of dining options.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Virginia Village, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses.

Esters Neighborhood Pub

Topping the list is New American spot Esters Neighborhood Pub, which offers pizza and more. Located at 1950 S. Holly St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp.

You’ll find sandwiches, salads and pizza combinations like the Fluffhead, a pizza with San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and basil, or the Prince Caspian, with garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, figs, caramelized onions, prosciutto and arugula. As always, customers can also design their own.

Chakas Mexican Restaurant

Next up is Chakas Mexican Restaurant, situated at 6265 East Evans. With 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Start off with a drink from the bar, which carries a wide selection of Mexican beer, margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas and cocktails. When it comes to ordering food, you can expect combination plates of burritos, tostadas and enchiladas, as well as fajitas, tacos, seafood dishes and traditional and authentic Mexican platters.

Detour Bakery

French and New American spot Detour Bakery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1479 S. Holly St., 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews.

The bakery serves croissants, which come stuffed with fruit or chocolate fillings, baguettes, quiches and other pastries and snacks. Pair any of the items with a coffee, espresso, cappuccino or latte.

Viale Pizza & Kitchen

Viale Pizza & Kitchen, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 140 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 190, to see for yourself.

Try one of the signature New York-style pizzas, such as the Glendale Pesto (house-made pesto, chicken, smoked mozzarella, red onions and oven-roasted roma tomatoes) or the Denver Diavola (spicy red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy salami, pepperoni and jalapeños), or opt for a pasta dish, short ribs or grilled salmon and scallops.

Ajinoya Ramen

Finally, check out Ajinoya Ramen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ramen and poke at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 120.

Get your ramen fix at this restaurant, which has six different options, as well as poke bowls and donburi. There are also appetizers, soup and salad, as well as tea, and Asian, domestic and imported beer.

Article provided by Hoodline.