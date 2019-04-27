  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run which killed a man Wednesday night. He was left injured at East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street.

The crash prompted a Medina Alert. Police took Sandra Navarro, 34, into custody on Friday.

Sandra Navarro (credit: Aurora Police)

They say she left the scene, leaving the man hurt, police say. Navarro’s 2002 Toyota Camry was found at an auto body shop on Friday on Ironton Street.

(credit: CBI)

Investigators say that shop is cooperating with the investigation.

Navarro faces charges including hit-and-run involving death.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information related to it, is asked to call Detective Steve Chinn at 303.739.6342.

