LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The 23-year-old driver suspected of causing a massive, fiery and deadly crash on Interstate 70 is expected to be in court on Saturday. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide related to the accident.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police)

Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled to face a judge for an advisement hearing on Saturday. His bond may also be decided, however formal charges will not be filed until his next, unannounced hearing.

(credit: CBS)

Four people were killed on Thursday afternoon and 10 others injured in the fiery crash. Lakewood police department says no alcohol or drugs were involved, but Aguilera-Mederos had no control over his truck.

His brother-in-law described what happened through a translator.

(credit: CBS)

“Rogel told her (his sister) he had an accident that he had lost control of the truck’s brakes and that he was in the E.R.,” said Elvis Cedeno.

(CBS)

Investigators determined the driver had a commercial driver’s license from Texas. The truck Aguilera-Mederos was driving was hauling a load of 2×4 lumber.

(CBS)

A mechanical inspection will be done on the semi, but the amount of heat from the damage may make that inspection incomplete.

