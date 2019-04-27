  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – Prosecutors will purse separate trials for two people accused of starting a wildfire in western Colorado last summer by firing incendiary tracer rounds at a shooting range.

Richard Miller and Allison Sarah Marcus (credit: Eagle County)

District Attorney Bruce Brown told the Aspen Daily News Friday that separate trials for Richard Miller and Allison Marcus will allow prosecutors to use as much evidence possible at each trial.

Smoke from the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt Mountain and Ranch. (credit: InciWeb)

Prosecutors originally had sought a single trial. The change comes after a Judge Paul Dunkelman ruled that statements Miller made to law enforcement shortly after the fire broke out cannot be used against Marcus.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Miller and Marcus have pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to the fire last July that destroyed three homes. The Lake Christine Fire burned more than 12,000 acres.

Miller’s trial is set to begin May 28 while Marcus’ trial is set for June 17.

