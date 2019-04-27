  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Mount Saint Vincent, Take a Breath Frundraiser


DENVER (CBS4) – Mount Saint Vincent is an organization that helps children in need who’ve dealt with traumatic experiences or suffer from mental health issues. On CBS4 Saturday Morning, Joel Hillan was joined by Cindy Liverance from Mount Saint Vincent and Sue Kenfield who will speak at the organization’s “Take a Breath Fundraiser.”

(credit: Mount Saint Vincent)

The luncheon is Thursday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $45, and proceeds go toward treatment of the children at Mount Saint Vincent.

LINK: Mount Saint Vincent

