(CBS4) – The Broncos selected a wide receiver — Juwann Winfree out of Colorado — with a sixth round selection in the NFL Draft. Winfree had 28 receptions for 324 yards last season.
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.
The Broncos made their fourth and final trade of the 2019 NFL Draft to make the selection, trading away their remaining two picks (212 and 237) for the 187th overall pick.
Winfree finished 57th all-time on CU’s receptions list with 49. Winfree appeared in eight games in 2018, starting in six.
The final rounds of the draft are taking place on Saturday.
