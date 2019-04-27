  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:NFL Draft


(CBS4) – The Broncos selected Justin Hollins, a linebacker from Oregon with the 156th overall pick (Round 5, Pick No. 18) in the 2019 NFL Draft. The sleek, springy edge rusher is the second defensive player drafted in this year’s NFL Draft after Dre’Mont Jones, a defensive lineman from Ohio State.

Justin Hollins of the Oregon Ducks holds the defensive MVP Trophy after the Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 7-6 in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on December 31, 2018. (credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Hollins was named defensive MVP at the 2019 East-West Shrine Game in Jan. 19.

The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.

Sixth Round: (212th overall, from 49ers)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (237th overall, from Houston)

The final rounds of the draft are taking place on Saturday.

RELATED: Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks From Mary Jane

The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.

