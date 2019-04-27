



Nearly a hundred volunteers came together Saturday at Augustana Lutheran to give foster parents a much-needed break. Volunteers engaged kids in various activities to provide parents a four-hour, kid-free window of time.

“We’ve been fostering for four years, we’ve had 18 kids, and we’ve adopted four of them,” said Jacqueline Alderete.

“We talked about having kids of our own, but then we saw that there was so many children out there that needed a safe and loving environment, and we could totally do that,” said Jacqueline’s wife, Maria.

“You know, there’s so many kids that need homes, even if it’s just temporarily and we wanted to be able to help them and just jump in,” said Jacqueline.

Six foster support organizations helped to provide four hours of childcare and activities for 40 foster families, including the Alderetes.

“Being able to come and bring the kids and just take a wifey date day is amazing,” said Jacqueline.

Foster parents Alison and David Korecki were grateful as well.

“Just all these things that take a load off us and then give us four hours, four hours! To do whatever we want, and have a minute to breathe, it’s amazing,” said Alison.

The Korecki’s have two biological children and accepted a three-day old baby when they entered the foster care system about a year and a half ago.

“We’re not alone in this journey, there’s so many people that help, but having organizations like this that come along side, it’s very encouraging,” said David.

And all of the help does not go unnoticed.

“Seriously, from the bottom of my heart, thank you because without the support of groups, I don’t know how people can do it,” said Alison.

“Thank you. Thank you for your help and it’s nice to know that we have someone we can reach out to,” said Maria.

The six organizations who provided support to foster families were: