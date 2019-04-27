Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – April is Donate Life month, and it’s a time for you to “#ShowYourHeart.” That refers to the heart on your Colorado driver’s license that shows others that you are an organ donor.
The entire month of April is dedicated to local, regional and national activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ donors.
Donate Life Colorado’s Andrea Smith joined Joel to talk about what you can do to help others.
