Broncos Select Justin Hollins, Edge Rusher Out Of Oregon, In Fifth RoundThe Broncos selected Justin Hollins, a linebacker from Oregon with the 156th overall pick (Round 5, Pick No. 18) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Trade! Broncos Trade Picks With 49ers, Also Get Linebacker Dekoda WatsonThe Denver Broncos have traded picks in the NFL Draft with the San Franciso 49ers and acquired linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Dalton Risner Landing With Home-State Broncos: 'A Dream Come True'To be selected by the Broncos at pick 41 in the second round is the ultimate fulfillment of a homegrown aspiration for Dalton Risner to one day suit up in the Orange and Blue.

Broncos' Drew Lock: Falling In Draft 'Certainly' A Source Of MotivationDrew Lock of Missouri was taken in Round 2, going to Denver 42nd overall after the Broncos traded up with Cincinnati to get him. Some projections had him going in the opening round.

Sharks Trip Up Avalanche, Colorado Loses Game 1Joe Thornton sparked a three-goal outburst in the second period after San Jose killed off a four-minute penalty, leading the Sharks to a 5-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Broncos Select Dre'Mont Jones In Third RoundWith the eighth pick in the third round, the Broncos have selected defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones out of Ohio State.