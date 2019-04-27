DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a mild weekend across Colorado with just a small chance for a few scattered showers or storms this afternoon due to daytime heating. Most of those will be confined to the mountains of southern Colorado.
We’re busy watching a late April storm system taking shape to the west. It will arrive Sunday afternoon with the potential for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on the eastern plains. A few of these could become strong to severe.
The storms will be sparked by a strong cold front that will bring enough cold air to produce a spring snowfall sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. It’s a little too early to forecast specific snow totals because there are so many variables involved, ranging from the timing of the cold air and moisture to the time of day the heaviest snow falls. The April sun angle is high enough that a daytime snow will have a hard time accumulating.
Some models show the best window for snowfall being Monday night and if that happens we will have the best chance to see accumulation. Below are two forecast models ran on Saturday morning and you can see the vast differences as models try to resolve the timing of this storm.
While we fine tune the forecast details over the course of the weekend just get ready for a cold and wet start to the new work week. Stay tuned to CBS4 for additional updates!!