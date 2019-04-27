  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are responded to the second deadly crash involving RTD’s A Line in two days. Police say Saturday’s incident happened at along Smith Road between Central Park Boulevard and Havana Street.

It’s the same location where another deadly crash happened on Friday.

RTD says the service at Central Park Station is running on 30 minute headways: leaving Union Station on the hour and the half hour and leaving the airport “by :27 and :57.”

Trains will only be using Track 1 at the 38th and Blake Street, 40th & Colorado Boulevard, Central Park and Peoria Stations in both directions.

Officials say to expect significant additional travel time on the University of Colorado A Line.

RELATED: 1 Killed In A Line, Pedestrian Collision

