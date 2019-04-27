  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:NFL Draft


(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have traded picks in the NFL Draft with the San Franciso 49ers and acquired linebacker Dekoda Watson. Watson formerly played for the Broncos.

Dekoda Watson #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Broncos traded pick No. 148 to the 49ers. They get the 212th pick in exchange.

David Fales of the Chicago Bears is sacked in the end zone for a safety by Dekoda Watson of the Broncos at Soldier Field on August 11, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Broncos now have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.

Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (156th overall, from Minnesota)
Sixth Round: (212th overall, from 49ers)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (237th overall, from Houston)

The final rounds of the draft are taking place on Saturday.

RELATED: Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks From Mary Jane

The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.

