(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have traded picks in the NFL Draft with the San Franciso 49ers and acquired linebacker Dekoda Watson. Watson formerly played for the Broncos.
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (156th overall, from Minnesota)
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.
The Broncos traded pick No. 148 to the 49ers. They get the 212th pick in exchange.
The Broncos now have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.
Sixth Round: (212th overall, from 49ers)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (237th overall, from Houston)
The final rounds of the draft are taking place on Saturday.
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.