



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Dalton Risner hails from Wiggins, Colorado. He grew up rooting for the Denver Broncos, naturally.

To be selected by the Broncos at pick 41 in the second round is the ultimate fulfillment of a homegrown aspiration to one day suit up in the Orange and Blue.

“It is an amazing thrill,” Risner said via conference call on Friday night. “Just the opportunity to stay home and go to the Denver Broncos is a dream come true for me.”

Instead of traveling to Nashville, Risner chose to stay close to home to wait out the agony and excitement of draft day. Clan Risner were in downtown Denver when Dalton got the call from the Broncos.

“We’re up here in Denver,” Risner said. “I’m kind of secluded in a room, but they are all celebrating and talking. They all had shirts that say ‘going to Denver.’ It was a pretty cool experience and they are all out celebrating in there.”

Emotions were running high when Risner’s phone lit up with a familiar area code.

“No doubt. I saw Denver, Colorado, and definitely tears were in my eyes,” Risner said. “Something I’ve wanted for a long time. I’m just excited to prove them right that they made a good pick at 41. I’m going to work for them and make them proud that they chose me.”

Risner leaves the college ranks as a three-time team captain — one of just five players in Kansas State history to earn the honor. His dad is a football coach and his four brothers all play, including Kaeson, a tight end at Kansas State.

“My dad coached me ever since peewee football and he taught me about the switch,” Risner said at the Scouting Combine. “He said, ‘Hey, man, I want you to be a great person off the field. I want you to impact lives. I want you to impact the people around you in a positive way. But when you hit the field, you’re not out there to make friends. You’re there to put food on the table. It’s a job. He was telling me that when I played peewee football.”

That professional mindset paid dividends, as Risner achieved his life-long goal of making it to the NFL on Friday night. He was one of the best right tackle prospects in the draft, relinquishing zero sacks and just five QB hits last season, per Pro Football Focus. However, the Broncos apparently have designs on playing him at right guard initially, having just signed Ja’Wuan James in free agency to bookend Garett Bolles.

“I’m most definitely ready to go inside,” Risner said via conference call. “That is a position that I’m very familiar with. I played center almost my whole life before I got to college. I worked guard through all five years at Kansas State. I also played right tackle. With my size and the type of player that I am, playing guard is a good position for me. I think it’s going to work out really good.”

Risner met the Broncos on a top-30 visit earlier this month. His parting message to GM John Elway as he left the Mile High City to continue his NFL visits was a Peyton Manning-esque warning.

“I’ll keep my fingers crossed but at the end of the day wherever I end up, I know that I’m going to make the people behind me proud,” Dalton said on Denver radio. “I’m going to be able to put on that helmet and go play. And if its not the Broncos, you know if I ever come visit, I’ll make John Elway wish that he drafted me, that’s for sure.”

Message received. Loud and clear.

It’s a marvel to see a player almost will himself to his preferred NFL destination, which is no small feat for an offensive lineman. Risner joins first-round TE Noah Fant, second-round QB Drew Lock and third-round DL Dre’Mont Jones as one of the first four players selected in Denver’s 2019 draft class.