Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Kids and adults gathered Saturday to play against some of the best chess players in the world.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Kids and adults gathered Saturday to play against some of the best chess players in the world.
Children as young as ten competed with international champions who flew in from across the country.
The tournament continues through Sunday at the Embassy Suites in Centennial:
Embassy Suites and Hotel Denver Tech Center at 10250 East Costilla Ave Centennial, CO 80112
For more information, visit: