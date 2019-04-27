  • CBS4On Air

Centennial, Colorado State Chess Association


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) –  Kids and adults gathered Saturday to play against some of the best chess players in the world.

Children as young as ten competed with international champions who flew in from across the country.

(credit: CBS)

The tournament continues through Sunday at the Embassy Suites in Centennial:

Embassy Suites and Hotel Denver Tech Center at 10250 East Costilla Ave Centennial, CO 80112

(credit: CBS)

For more information, visit:

http://www.coloradochess.com/

(credit: CBS)

