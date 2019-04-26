WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster shot and killed a suspect who attacked an officer on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at the Westbury Apartments.
Officers responded to the apartment complex located at 11500 block of Pecos Street at 12:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a call of a male acting erratically and throwing rocks.
When officers arrived, the suspect attacked one officer as he exited his vehicle. The suspect then tried to get the officer’s gun. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The officer was also rushed to the hospital for injuries he received in the attack. The officer has been discharged and is expected to recover.
The suspect has not been identified.