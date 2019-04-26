DENVER (CBS4) – From “Cats” on stage to Sci-Fi characters at south Denver conference, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.
Rediscover the hit broadway musical “Cats” this weekend. The Tony Award-winning musical has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries and 15 languages.
Head to Buell Theatre to check out new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation! Tickets start at $45.
If you like monster trucks, you won’t to miss Monster Jam! Saturday, head to Broncos Stadium at Mile High for a fun time with the whole family.
Tickets start at $15.
If you’re into Comic Con, you won’t want to miss Denver’s own StarFest. It’s a collection of festivals rolled into one weekend at the Marriott in the Denver Tech Center.
Whether you’re into science fiction, robots, horror, or fantasy – there’s something for everyone. Tickets start at $25.
Sunday, the 6th Annual Dia del Nino returns to Denver. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is treating children to a special day of celebrating kids from around the world.
Enjoy live music, family-friendly events, and cultural performances. Dia del Nino is a free community event for everyone.