BREAKING NEWSWB I-70 Reopens After Fiery Crash, Semi Driver Facing Charges
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cbssports.com, TPC Louisiana, Zurich Classic