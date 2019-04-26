BREAKING NEWS
WB I-70 Reopens After Fiery Crash, Semi Driver Facing Charges
Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
Fun Things To Do In Denver This Weekend
Check out the fun events in the Denver metro area this weekend.
2 hours ago
Students Recognized For Tech Signing Day
Incoming students at Lincoln Tech were treated to signing day honors.
2 hours ago
Roundup River Ranch Helps Kids Be Kids
The ranch is located near Gypsum and includes kids with serious illnesses.
4 hours ago
Grant Helps Westwood Neighborhood Fight Crime
The federal grant is worth nearly $1 million.
4 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Together 4 Colorado
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Latest Headlines
WB I-70 Reopens After Fiery Crash: 4 People Killed, Dozens of Vehicles Involved
Lakewood Police say they are working to confirm how many people are dead after the fiery crash on I-70.
Health Department Tracking Blood-Sucking 'Kissing Bugs' In Colorado
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is tracking the presence of a blood-sucking "kissing bug" in the state -- and warning people not to touch them.
Denver Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested In Oregon
Federal agents surrounded a Portland home Thursday afternoon and took Jerome Lekendric Lucas into custody on a warrant out of Denver.
News Photos
Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service 2019
Weather
Denver Weather
CBS4 Cams
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
Weather App
Weather Visits
Watch Forecast
Isolated Strong Storms Possible
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
4 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Colorado Weather: Wind Could Push Few Storms To 'Severe' Limits Today
A weather system moving out of Utah will help spark some strong thunderstorms across Colorado.
Denver Weather: Approaching 80 Degrees With Gusty Storms Possible
Shifting winds on Friday will allow temperatures to soar at least 15 degrees higher than Thursday. That means highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the Denver metro area.
Denver Weather: Cold Front Rocked The Front Range With Wind
A cold front racing south along the Font Range early Thursday morning caused wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas.
A-Basin Aims To Stay Open Until Early June
Spring skiing is in full swing at Arapahoe Basin. The ski area says they will stay open for at least one more month.
Sports
Latest Sports
John Elway Gave No Thought To Drafting First-Round QB
So much for being "smitten" by Drew Lock. What John Elway really craves is draft capital.
Rested Avs Head Into 2nd-Round Series Vs. Banged-Up Sharks
As the San Jose Sharks survived back-to-back overtime games that left captain Joe Pavelski bloodied and dazed, and most of his teammates drained emotionally and physically, the Colorado Avalanche sat back and watched.
Small-Town Coloradan Dalton Risner Makes Improbable Journey To The NFL
Home to just 887 residents, Wiggins on Colorado's Eastern Plains is 65 miles from Denver and about a million miles away from the glitz and glamour of the NFL gridiron. It's where NFL hopeful Dalton Risner grew up.
Former CU Football Assistant Coach Joe Tumpkin Sentenced In Domestic Violence Case
A judge handed down the sentence in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach on Thursday. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation.
Broncos Select Noah Fant- TE From Iowa In First Round Of NFL Draft
The Broncos have selected Noah Fant with the 20th pick in this year's NFL Draft. Noah Fant is a tight end out of Iowa
Nuggets To Play Game 7 After Loss To Spurs, 120-103
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome Nikola Jokic's 43 points and beat the Denver Nuggets 120-103 on Thursday night, forcing a Game 7 of the opening round series.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
The 5 Best Vietnamese Restaurants In Denver
Aching for pho? Or maybe need a spring roll? Satisfy your carvings at these Vietnamese spots.
3 Top Vinyl Record Shops In Denver
Music purists love the feel and sound of vinyl and musicians are also embracing its resurgence. Check out these spots to find the perfect album.
Denver's Top 4 Bookstores To Visit Now
Sometimes you just need to hide away in a bookstore and browse all the stacks. You can find plenty of hands-on options in these stores.
The 4 Best Brazilian Restaurants In Denver
From tantalizing seafood to sizzling steaks, the food of Brazil offers a wide variety of tastes and textures. Check out the options at these restaurants.
Jonesing For Poke? Check Out Denver's Top 3 Spots
Poke is a main dish of Hawaiian cuisine, raw fish served either as an appetizer or a main dish. These spots serve up refreshing versions.
Denver's 3 Best CrossFit Gyms
CrossFit is a popular, high-intensity training program. So where's the best spot to pick up the weights?
Video
Fun Things To Do In Denver This Weekend
Check out the fun events in the Denver metro area this weekend.
2 hours ago
Students Recognized For Tech Signing Day
Incoming students at Lincoln Tech were treated to signing day honors.
2 hours ago
Roundup River Ranch Helps Kids Be Kids
The ranch is located near Gypsum and includes kids with serious illnesses.
4 hours ago
Grant Helps Westwood Neighborhood Fight Crime
The federal grant is worth nearly $1 million.
4 hours ago
Riders Celebrate G Line Opening
Passengers can ride the train free until May 11.
4 hours ago
CBSN
Contests & More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBS4
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
4:00 PM
Dr. Phil
5:00 PM
CBS4 News at 5
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
6:00 PM
CBS4 News at 6
6:30 PM
Together with Karen Leigh
View All Programs
Stream The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
April 26, 2019 at 3:10 pm
Filed Under:
cbssports.com
,
TPC Louisiana
,
Zurich Classic