EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses. It’s one of several camps nationwide.
Clea Newman-Soderland’s father, actor Paul Newman, helped bring the Roundup River Ranch camps to life.
CBS4’s Matt Kroschel visited the camp in 2018 after the ranch raised more than $3 million with generous donors through its capital campaign. That campaign helped complete its brand-new, multi-use building named “DJ’s Junction.”
The building includes new administrative offices, six bedrooms to provide much-needed accommodations for medical volunteers and other staff, a classroom to support camper activities and adventures, a walk-out lower level program space, and more room to be used in the future by campers, volunteers, and staff.
LINK: Roundup River Ranch