Filed Under:Gypsum News, Paul Newman, Roundup River Ranch


EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses. It’s one of several camps nationwide.

Roundup River Ranch (credit: CBS)

Clea Newman-Soderland’s father, actor Paul Newman, helped bring the Roundup River Ranch camps to life.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel visited the camp in 2018 after the ranch raised more than $3 million with generous donors through its capital campaign. That campaign helped complete its brand-new, multi-use building named “DJ’s Junction.”

(credit: CBS)

The building includes new administrative offices, six bedrooms to provide much-needed accommodations for medical volunteers and other staff, a classroom to support camper activities and adventures, a walk-out lower level program space, and more room to be used in the future by campers, volunteers, and staff.

Roundup River Ranch (credit: CBS)

LINK: Roundup River Ranch

