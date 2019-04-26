



– A semi driver has been arrested after a deadly crash involving at least 28 vehicles on I-70 near Denver Park West Thursday afternoon. Lakewood police identified the driver as 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. He now faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide related to the accident.

At least four people are confirmed dead. Those four victims were each the single-occupant in their car.

“We’re still trying to identify what some of the cars even are,” said Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department.

Aguilera-Mederos was hurt in the crash on Thursday afternoon, but not seriously. Ten people were rushed to Saint Anthony hospital. As of Friday morning, all of them had been released but one. He is in good condition, according to hospital officials.

The investigation has determined Aguilera-Mederos has a commercial drivers license from Texas. The truck Aguilera-Mederos was driving was hauling a load of 2×4 lumber.

“I can’t go into the facts, it’s still evidence we’re building. We feel at this time we have enough probable cause to charge vehicular homicide,” Agent Ty Countryman with Lakewood Police said.

Countryman did say at this time drugs and alcohol do not seem to be involved. A mechanical inspection will be done on the semi but the amount of heat from the damage may make that inspection incomplete.

Countryman did clarify, “We don’t have any indication that was an intentional act by the driver at all.”

Aguilera-Mederos will be advised of his rights and of why he is being held in court on Saturday, according to Pam Russell with the district attorney’s office. Bond may also be discussed during that hearing. Charges will not be filed until his next hearing. A date for that hearing has not been set.

Investigators were still working to remove the wreckage of burned cars and semis on Friday morning.

The highway is not expected to reopen until Saturday.