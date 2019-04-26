Rested Avs Head Into 2nd-Round Series Vs. Banged-Up SharksAs the San Jose Sharks survived back-to-back overtime games that left captain Joe Pavelski bloodied and dazed, and most of his teammates drained emotionally and physically, the Colorado Avalanche sat back and watched.

Broncos Select Noah Fant- TE From Iowa In First Round Of NFL DraftThe Broncos have selected Noah Fant with the 20th pick in this year's NFL Draft. Noah Fant is a tight end out of Iowa

Nuggets To Play Game 7 After Loss To Spurs, 120-103LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome Nikola Jokic's 43 points and beat the Denver Nuggets 120-103 on Thursday night, forcing a Game 7 of the opening round series.

Trade! Broncos Trade No. 10 Pick, Get Pittsburgh's 1st Round Pick, 3rd Round Pick In 2020The Broncos have have traded the tenth pick in this year's NFL Draft to take Pittsburgh's first rounder, a 20th pick.

Small-Town Coloradan Dalton Risner Makes Improbable Journey To The NFLHome to just 887 residents, Wiggins on Colorado's Eastern Plains is 65 miles from Denver and about a million miles away from the glitz and glamour of the NFL gridiron. It's where NFL hopeful Dalton Risner grew up.

NFL Draft: Top 4 Prospects For Denver Broncos In First RoundThe NFL Draft is finally here! The Broncos hold the 10th pick in the first round and will look to fill in several holes on the roster.