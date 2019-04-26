



– Customers aren’t the only thing Arvada businesses are hoping will arrive with the new G Line train.

“Staffing restaurants as a whole right now, community wise, industry wise, nationwide is more challenging than it’s ever been. Credit to unemployment being so low and the surge of restaurant openings,” said Josh Wolkon, the owner of Steuben’s Arvada.

Wolkon owns several restaurants in LoDo and Uptown Denver, but four years ago he started making plans to open the first suburban location in Jefferson County, in part because of the train.

“It was a piece of the puzzle for sure. It is in the business plan and this was three years ago, or almost four, when we were getting going,” Wolkon said. “I think it’s just going to change the whole way people approach Olde Town Arvada.”

On Friday, 30 months behind schedule, RTD opened the 11 mile commuter rail line from Union Station to Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

“This is the most exciting thing about the light rail opening to us, is the potential for us to attract more staff, quality applicants that live along this line,” Wolkon said.

With competition for talent increasing Wolkon says he’s offered higher pay, shift meals, health insurance, company parties, wellness initiatives like health club or yoga memberships, and most importantly RTD Flex Passes.

“Our staff’s in our Denver locations are being priced out of living in Denver. And now Arvada is a much more attractive (option),” he said.