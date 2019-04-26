DENVER (CBS4) — Authorities want to contact other potential victims of a man who has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 1996.
Marc Francis, 58, was arrested in mid-March of this year following the victim’s interview with investigators from the Denver Police Department.
Francis, 35 at the time of the incidents, was an acquaintance of the then-15-year-old’s family.
In police document provided to CBS4, the victim said in March she decided to come forward despite her family’s initial forgiveness toward Francis, who had, when confronted by the family immediately after the incidents in 1996, knelt, cried, and promised to never commit such acts again.
The victim told investigators she also wanted Francis to suffer consequences for his alleged actions, and she wanted to prevent Francis from committing similar acts against others.
Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office want to make sure Francis hasn’t already committed those acts.
Prosecutors told CBS4 that Francis was a youth soccer coach in Colorado 28 years. The Australia native held positions with the former Colorado Storm, Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club, Arvada Soccer, Westminster Soccer, Sutton Soccer School, and the Colorado Edge, and was active in the United Soccer Coaches organization.
“While there are no reports of Francis assaulting soccer players,” the DA’s press release stated, “(but) given the nature of his alleged conduct, and because he traveled with soccer players, the Denver District Attorney’s Office believes there is a public safety issue at stake.”
Anyone with information or who thinks they may have been assaulted are asked to call 720-913-9000 extension 9104.
Francis is set to appear in court May 15 for a preliminary hearing.