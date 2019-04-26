



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – So much for being “smitten” by Drew Lock. What John Elway really craves is draft capital.

The Denver Broncos’ general manager passed not once but twice on the former Missouri quarterback, who slid out of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. His ten-spot trade-down with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Day 1 net him the No. 20 overall pick, the No. 52 overall pick and a 2020 third-round choice.

“We just thought with where we were at 10 and the value that we go there moving back 10 spots, we felt that it was too much value to not take,” Elway admitted in a Thursday night press conference. “We had a couple other options too. We had a lot going on in that 10 minutes. We ended up taking the deal with Pittsburgh, and we just felt like getting that extra pick in the second and getting a third next year that the value was there.”

Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Lock continued to wait for his phone to ring, with a 303 area code flashing across the screen.

That call never came.

Instead, Denver snagged tight end Noah Fant at No. 20 and eschewed trading back into round one, as some speculated they might. It didn’t take long for the brain trust to deliberate in the war room, partly because Elway and Co. never considered poaching a passer — at 10 or 20.

“No, we didn’t,” he admitted. “We always talk about it, but no we didn’t. It was not in the discussion when we got there.”

So confirms months-long speculation surrounding the Broncos and whether they’d saddle Joe Flacco with a high-profile understudy. In the end, confirming a recent report, they prefer Flacco as the “understood quarterback” he desires to be, avoiding a Lamar Jackson-like encore of his 2018 nightmare.

They’re all-in on the 34-year-old. Until 2020, when the QB-rich class arrives to tempt Elway into a decision he may not resist.

“We’ve looked at them,” Elway said in Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference. “We’re aware of what’s out there and the list that’s out there.”

As for the remainder of this year’s draft, Denver is likely to grab a signal-caller at some point, perhaps as soon as Day 2, which begins Friday evening. They’ve sniffed around several mid-tier prospects, such as Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier, Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson and Boise State’s Brett Rypien.

Elway confirmed the team will bring four quarterbacks into training camp: Flacco, Kevin Hogan, Garrett Grayson and …

“I think we’re going to look and see what’s available once we get through the draft and see how the draft goes,” he said. “We will look at possibly bringing in another veteran or even a younger guy for competition.”