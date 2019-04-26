BREAKING NEWSWB I-70 Reopens After Fiery Crash, Semi Driver Facing Charges
PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS4) – Federal agents surrounded a Portland home Thursday afternoon and took Jerome Lekendric Lucas into custody on a warrant out of Denver.

Lucas, 34, was named two weeks ago by the Denver Police Department as the suspect in a March 24 home break-in, kidnapping and sexual assault of a female resident near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

Police then issued a warrant for Lucas’s arrest and offered $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Jerome Lucas (credit: Multonmah, Ore., Detention Center)

Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force located Lucas at a Portland residence. He taken into custody without incident with the help of a Portland Police task force.

There was no immediate indication when Lucas might be extradited to appear in Denver court.

The Denver Police Department confirmed a Colorado tip led police to Lucas’s location.

