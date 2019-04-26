



– The sole finalist for president of the University of Colorado system attended the last forum on Friday. It was the culmination of a series across CU campuses this week, taking questions from students, staff, and faculty who expressed concern over his time as a congressman and college president.

“I have a proven track record of unifying communities to a common vision,” Mark Kennedy said at the beginning of the forum. “Under my leadership, we will not go backwards as it relates to the benefits and the protections for our diverse communities.”

Kennedy was booed by the audience inside Macky Auditorium where he first took three questions selected in advance and asked by the chair of the CU Board of Regents. While some were submitted in advance, other questions were asked on the spot, almost all had a critical tone toward Kennedy. A portion of the crowd did applaud his answers but he was often interrupted and the audience made it clear they did not approve of his responses. Some in the room even had signs stating that all four campuses were not in favor of his nomination for the position.

“How do you plan to support and advocate for the students, staff, and faculty on CU’s campus that might feel marginalized by your previous record?” asked a woman who is a part of the student government on the Boulder campus.

Kennedy slipped twice while trying to explain that he wants the CU system to be welcome to all. The audience laughed at his mistake.

“We keep CU at the leadership of being the most exclusive system, the most exclusive, the most inclusive campus,” he said.

Questions were primarily focused on his record voting on issues related to the LGBTQ community while in Congress. Students wanted to know how he would make any member of the CU community feel accepted under his leadership. Other topics included protection for DACA students and raising funding for higher education. Kennedy was even asked about the selection process and if he would support a more open search that would let the public vet other candidates. He said he deferred to the regents and that it was not his decision.

Another student asked about an incident at the University of North Dakota, where Kennedy is currently the president, where she said multiple students were caught wearing blackface.

“I’m wondering how we can trust that you will not be a bystander or an alley to racism and white supremacy on this campus?” she asked.

Kennedy explained that he joined a protest on campus over the issue but after a review of the incident in question, it was deemed free speech and he could not do anything as an administrator.

Other questions asked about policies related to climate change and his interactions with indigenous tribes in North Dakota. He was even asked about the salary he expected if he was hired by CU. One student identified herself as a conservative and expressed sympathy to Kennedy for the cold reception he got from the Boulder campus. She asked him about protecting free speech. He addressed as many questions as he could in the forum that lasted a little more than an hour.

“Let me acknowledge that I know there are concerns amongst you and many,” Kennedy said. “I’ve had multiple experiences that have lead me to believe that we need to be strong advocates.”

Toward the end of the discussion, the audience began to yell back at his answers, asking for more specifics on the questions previously asked. Students said they did not think he clarified how he would protect those communities who are worried about his previous leadership. He maintained that he helped UND become more diverse and inclusive and would do the same for the CU system.

All members of the CU community were told to submit their feedback in a survey online. The Board of Regents will vote next week on whether to approve Kennedy as their next president.

“We need to make all communities feel included, have all the support systems so they feel included,” he said.