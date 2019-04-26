



– A teenager who was driving with a learner’s permit and her father were nearly caught in the fiery crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon. 15-year-old Adison Nordby says it was an experience she will never forget.

“I keep having flashbacks and there’s moments where I just break down crying,” said Adison.

The scene plays over and over in their heads.

“It did not seem real, but it was and it was horrifying,” she said.

“Two of us almost didn’t come home last night,” said Scott.

At least four people are dead and 10 others injured, including a West Metro Firefighter after a crash involving dozens of vehicles on I-70 at Denver Park West Thursday afternoon.

A semi driver, identified by Lakewood police as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, is facing four counts of vehicular homicide related to the accident.

Adison received her learners permit just two months ago. She was driving in rush-hour traffic slowdown when she and her dad heard a big explosion.

“Then there was a second explosion and she looked in her rear view mirror and I looked back and we could see the semi coming,” recalled Scott.

In the sea of cars and smoke and confusion, Scott realized the only way out was forward.

“And then I yelled at her, ‘Addie! Go, go, go, go, go!’ And she listened and punched on the gas.”

Scott believes that’s when God stepped in.

“With everybody stopped there should have been no way out and it’s just like the cars split. One got hit and went to the right and we went right through the middle of it.”

Both father and daughter, along with their newly-purchased truck were a little beat up, but otherwise okay, while around them was chaos.

“There’s smoke, there’s fire, there’s people screaming and people running away, yeah… it was really scary,” said Adison.

They would eventually return home to an outpouring of love and support from friends, family… and hearts full of love and gratitude.