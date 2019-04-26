  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:A-Line, Denver Police, RTD

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a deadly collision involving the A Line and a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the 8200 block of East Smith Road.

What happened leading up to the collision is being investigated. The victim’s name has not been released.

The collision impacted train service for passengers starting at 5:30 p.m. A Line passengers at the 38th and Blake Street, 40th and Colorado Blvd, Central Park and Peoria stations were boarding buses to continue onto their destination.

How long the impact to the A Line service would last was unclear.

