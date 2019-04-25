LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Several vehicles were on fire at the Colorado Mills Parkway at I-70. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as the vehicles continued to burn.
At least five vehicles were involved in the fire. It was unclear what started the fire. At least two semis were involved.
Thick, black smoke rising from the crash could be seen for miles across the Denver metro area.
Eastbound I-70 was closed at Colfax and westbound lanes were closed at Denver West Parkway. The interstate was expected to be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.
There were several people injured in the fiery crash but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several vehicles on fire, including a semi that was hauling wood. That wood fueled the fire, along with a semi hauling mattresses.
Several agencies responded to the fire, including West Metro Fire Rescue, the Colorado State Patrol and Lakewood police.
Fire crews sprayed the burning vehicles with their hoses, which turned the black smoke into white smoke that continued to rise into the air.