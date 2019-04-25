BREAKING NEWSFiery Crash Shuts Down I-70
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney has filed charges against the dean at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy. Tushar Rae is facing felony menacing, kidnapping, false imprisonment and prohibited use of a weapon in Denver.

Rae, 30, is also facing charges in Aurora for an April 3 incident at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, located at 10100 E. 12th Avenue.

Tushar Rae (credit: Denver Police)

While investigating the April 3 incident, police in Denver learned that on March 1, Rae was in his apartment with another individual. Allegedly he retrieved a handgun, pointed it at her chest and then fired it just off to her side. For that incident, Rae has been charged with felony menacing and two counts of prohibited use of a weapon.

Six days later, on March 7, the victim was again in Rae’s apartment and when she attempted to leave, Rae allegedly blocked her exit. She then tried to get out through a garage door, but Rae is accused of grabbing her by the arm, dragging her to the front of the house and throwing her on the couch.

Rae is set to appear in Denver Court on May 1 on those charges.

(credit: CBS)

According to court documents, on April 3, Rae pulled out a handgun at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, which police determined to be the same from the previous incidents, and set it on the desk. Behind a closed door, Rae reportedly told the victim “Try and f*&^ with me. You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you.”

(credit: CBS)

Police say he threatened to shoot the knee caps off two other school administrators. Then they say Rae hid the gun in his waistband after students knocked on the door.

The school was placed on lockdown, but no one was hurt.

