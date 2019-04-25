BREAKING NEWS1 Killed In Fiery Crash That Has I-70 Shut Down West Of Denver
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada News, G Line, RTD


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The G Line will open to passengers on Friday. The long-awaited heavy commuter rail is a welcome sight for many residents who live in the northwest region of the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

The new G Line will run north from Union Station in Denver, through Olde Town Arvada, then west to Wheat Ridge. The new train will be beneficial in connecting Denver’s western suburbs to downtown.

It will also offer riders easier access to Denver International Airport by way of the A Line, which commuters can transfer to at Union Station.

(credit: CBS)

This grand opening has been a long time coming, as it was delayed for years because of timing issues at crossing gates. RTD says there will still be some flaggers at stops to ensure things run smoothly.

The route covers approximately 11 miles total and runs every 15 minutes. In addition, 2,300 new parking spots will be available for commuters at seven of its eight stops.

(credit: CBS)

While the services will be entirely free for a period of time, the regular fare is $3 for three hours of riding.

(credit: CBS)

The first train departs Friday at 10 a.m.

LINK: G Line

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s