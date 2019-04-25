ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The G Line will open to passengers on Friday. The long-awaited heavy commuter rail is a welcome sight for many residents who live in the northwest region of the Denver metro area.
The new G Line will run north from Union Station in Denver, through Olde Town Arvada, then west to Wheat Ridge. The new train will be beneficial in connecting Denver’s western suburbs to downtown.
It will also offer riders easier access to Denver International Airport by way of the A Line, which commuters can transfer to at Union Station.
This grand opening has been a long time coming, as it was delayed for years because of timing issues at crossing gates. RTD says there will still be some flaggers at stops to ensure things run smoothly.
The route covers approximately 11 miles total and runs every 15 minutes. In addition, 2,300 new parking spots will be available for commuters at seven of its eight stops.
While the services will be entirely free for a period of time, the regular fare is $3 for three hours of riding.
The first train departs Friday at 10 a.m.
