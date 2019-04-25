



(CBS4) – The NFL Draft is finally here! The Broncos hold the 10th pick in the first round and will look to fill in several holes on the roster. Here are the four prospects to keep an eye on during the first round.

Devin Bush, Linebacker, Michigan

Let’s start on defense and it begins with Devin Bush. The speedy inside linebacker from Michigan would be a perfect fit for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense. Bush ran 4.43 40 yard dash at the Combine. Which is faster than all of the running backs, except for one. Bush is also a leader as the team captain for the Wolverines and was named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Bush’s father played in the NFL winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams.

Ed Oliver, Defensive Tackle, Houston

Ed Oliver was so good at the University of Houston, he was named an All-American and an All-Conference player as a True Freshman. Oliver has elite quickness and would give the Broncos a potentially dominant pass rusher in the middle of the line. He has also drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Rams All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald.

Drew Lock, Quarterback, Missouri

The Broncos traded for quarterback Joe Flacco in the offseason, but the team could draft his future replacement in Drew Lock. The flamethrower from Missouri tossed 28 touchdown and only eight interceptions last year. Lock has been linked to the Broncos in several mock drafts.

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End, Iowa

Joe Flacco likes to throw to tight ends and T.J. Hockenson is the best at the position. The Iowa Hawkeye won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football last season. Hockenson runs crisp routes and snatches the ball in the air. He’s also a tremendous blocker which will help the Broncos in the run game.

Other Players To Watch:

– Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback, Ohio State

– Jonah Williams, Offensive Lineman, Alabama

– Noah Fant, Tight End, Iowa