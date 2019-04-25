COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has died in Colorado Springs after officers fired shots in an incident Wednesday night at an apartment complex. They were responding to a report of a disturbance near the Hancock Expressway in the southeastern part of the city.
There was also a fire in one of the apartments at Arbor Pointe Apartment Homes. It didn’t spread beyond the unit where it started.
“I can see holes in the roof of the unit and the windows are all busted out,” one man told CBS4.
“My little niece was outside and that was just kind of, my main focus was trying to get her, make sure she was safe. It was just, a bunch of thoughts, everything was racing, mind racing, heart racing. Just scary, really scary,” another person said.
People had to evacuate one building at the complex overnight.
Police have not identified the man who died.
Two officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.