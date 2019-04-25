DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Sponsors of a Colorado paid family leave bill say they aren’t giving up despite a largely successful pushback from many business groups. Democratic Sen. Angela Williams and Faith Winter said Thursday they’ll return with a plan that would be operational in 2024.
Meanwhile, they’re seeking a study on the plan’s viability.
Winter says supporters won’t compromise on their goal of a paid leave option for all Colorado workers.
Williams, a former small business owner, said many small businesses support the bill because it would increase worker productivity and retention.
Large business chambers and minority Republican lawmakers questioned the cost to employers and the fiscal soundness of the proposed $1 billion program.
“Yes there’s a cost to this policy — but there’s also a cost to not doing anything,” Winter said.
The proposal would have provided up to 12 weeks’ leave, with up to $1,000 a week in benefits. Premium payments would begin in 2023, with the first benefits available in 2024.
Several states, including California, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, run their own leave programs largely funded by payroll deductions, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. Washington state and Washington, D.C., plan to launch programs in 2020.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)