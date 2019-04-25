MEDINA ALERTCBI issues alert after pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora hit & run
Filed Under:Broomfield News


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and staff at Broomfield High School have evacuated the school several hours before normal dismissal time and were being asked to leave the campus. The action follows a series of reports made to Safe2Tell about a possible threat at the school.

(credit: CBS)

Boulder Valley School District officials said on Twitter just after noon that they are “unable to determine the credibility of the threat.” They said no other schools were threatened, but other schools in the district are on heightened alert.

BHS students were taken by school buses to their normal stops. Parents coming to pick up their students were being told to do so at Broomfield United Methodist Church.

