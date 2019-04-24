Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– DENVER (CBS4) – State lawmakers are one step closer to passing a bill that would make it harder for parents to opt-out of vaccinating their children. The controversial measure received preliminary approval from the state House overnight.
The bill requires the state health department to develop a standardized form and a strict process for parents who choose to not immunize their children — whether it be for medical, personal or religious reasons.
Additionally, the bill will overhaul how the state keeps track of who has received immunizations.
The bill’s sponsors say they want schools to be safe for all kids.
Colorado ranks among the lowest when it comes to vaccination rates, including diseases like measles, mumps, chicken pox and whooping cough.
Once the bill receives final approval in the House, it goes to the Senate for debate.