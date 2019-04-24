Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Special Olympics Colorado kicked off two days of competition on Wednesday for students in Denver Public Schools. This week’s competition focuses on track and field events.
The events began in the morning with a parade inside All-City Stadium of all the athletes who are competing at the elementary school level. Middle school and high school students will compete Thursday.
Teams are made up of students from all skill levels. It’s part of the Special Olympics motto to “Play United.”
“The playing field is a great equalizer,” said Mindy Watrous, president & CEO of the organization. “It just helps build inclusivity, kindness, aware schools.”
There are more than 25,000 athletes that are part of Special Olympics Colorado. Volunteers are always needed to help and coach teams.