Filed Under:Denver News, Initiative 300, Reality Check


DENVER (CBS4) – Should Denver’s homeless be allowed to camp in almost any public place in the city, indefinitely? It’s the question at stake in Initiative 300.

Voters will decide on Election Day, May 7.

Political specialist Shaun Boyd gives an ad arguing against the initiative a Reality Check.

Full initiative:

https://www.denvergov.org/content/dam/denvergov/Portals/778/documents/VoterInfo/RightToSurviveInitialSubmission2018-03-30.pdf

