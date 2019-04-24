  • CBS4On Air

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 8,000 people from all over the world have already purchased passes this month to take the hike up to Glenwood Canyon’s Hanging Lake.

Hanging Lake (credit: Young Kim)

The Post Independent reported Tuesday that a total of 8,639 people have booked their chance to hike the attraction at some point this summer since the reservation system at VisitGlenwood.com launched April 1.

More than 1,300 of those people have booked their spot to make the hike after biking to the trail, and avoiding the shuttle.

From May 1 to Oct. 31, the only way to access the trailhead by car is a shuttle leaving from the Hanging Lake Welcome Center near the Glenwood Springs Community Center. The reservation costs $12, but until April 30, an “early bird” reservation to bike to the trailhead is available for $9.50.

