DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department has a plan that could end police pursuits. The department will begin testing new technology to track suspects.
The pursuits can end in crashes that put innocent bystanders and officers in danger.
The tracking technology, developed by Star Chase, could be a safer alternative to pursuing suspects on the run.
During the pilot program, certain patrol cars will be equipped with a system that uses compressed air to deploy an adhesive tag onto the suspect’s vehicle. Once it has been attached, officers will be able to track the vehicle to its destination using GPS.
Police cruisers will test the equipment in communities that have higher crime rates. Denver police say they’ve already had two successful deployments and have been able to recover two stolen vehicles.