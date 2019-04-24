Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora is coming together to honor hundreds of students in all schools in the city. Officials handed out the first round of Aurora Scholar Honors last night.
One student from every grade in each of the 103 schools is chosen for the honor.
The awards are about far more than academics.
“Kids who have achieved over barriers that would be very difficult for people to overcome. For example, they could be new to this country, they could have had issues at home, they could have had serious health issues,” said Patti Bateman, a city spokeswoman.
Those students are awarded a key symbolizing the key to success through education. More students will be honored in a ceremony on Wednesday night.