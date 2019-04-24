Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The annual Denver Digs Trees Arbor Day Sale is coming up this weekend. The event focuses on getting more trees into yards and greenways.
Volunteers unloaded and sorted trees on Wednesday morning. Many of the trees are already earmarked for certain areas, but several hundred will be sold at discounted prices on Saturday.
The idea behind the tree sale is to improve the Denver metro area for everyone by reducing heat, creating shade and retaining moisture.
Homeowners need a permit for trees planted between the sidewalk and the curb.
The Annual Denver Dig Trees Arbor Day Sale is Saturday, April 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the City Park Greenhouse, 2500 E. 23rd Ave (near York and 23rd). Trees are $45 and $65. It’s cash and check only.
LINK: Park People’s Denver Digs Trees Arbor Day Fruit and Yard Tree Sale