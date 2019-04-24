  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:allergies, Denver News, National Jewish Health


DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans who suffer from spring allergies are feeling the effects now as pollen season starts. The high pollen count comes from all the trees that are blooming.

(credit: CBS)

Allergists at National Jewish Health say the symptoms make some people absolutely miserable.

“A lot of eye itching, eye watering, but then also stuffiness of the nose, runny nose and a lot of sneezing,” said Dr. Christine Cho.

(credit: CBS)

Cho says tree pollen season lasts until the end of May, just before grass season starts.

RELATED: Hello Trees. Hello Allergies. The Sneezing Season Is Here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s