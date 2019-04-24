Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans who suffer from spring allergies are feeling the effects now as pollen season starts. The high pollen count comes from all the trees that are blooming.
Allergists at National Jewish Health say the symptoms make some people absolutely miserable.
“A lot of eye itching, eye watering, but then also stuffiness of the nose, runny nose and a lot of sneezing,” said Dr. Christine Cho.
Cho says tree pollen season lasts until the end of May, just before grass season starts.
