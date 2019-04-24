Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office showed off one of their vehicles with a brand new wrap honoring fallen officers. The goal is to take “Unit 111” to Washington, D.C.
Timelapse video shows The Artworks Unlimited LLC working on the vehicle.
The wrap honors deputies like Heath Gumm who died during an assault call in January of 2018.
The 31-year old officer was born and raised in Colorado and died in Thornton, the place he called home.
The vehicle will be showcased at the 2019 National Police Week, which begins May 6, where Gumm’s name will be added to the memorial wall.