



As Colorado continues to use more renewable energy, a small college in northeast Colorado is creating a nationally recognized program to train the needed Wind Technicians.

“We had the parts donated to us from anywhere we could get our hands on. Most of these things were out of commission,” said Jason Strohmayer, a second year student at Northeastern Junior College. “You’re working on parts in a wind turbine, but a wind turbine is a complete power plant. So these skills transfer to all industry anywhere you go.”

Strohmayer picked Northeastern Junior College’s wind program because it’s one of the best in the country. He already has a Bachelor’s degree, but wanted a specific job in renewable energy.

“Everything is hands on. From day one you’ve got your hands on motors, you have your hands on wind technology,” said Strohmayer.

On Tuesday, the program was visited by another technician on a mission. Neal Gyngard with Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys is on a tour of the country meeting with technicians on wind farms and at technical programs like NJC.

“It’s our opportunity to come together and not just be individuals all over and have an impact on what this industry is going to be,” said Gyngard.

It’s a professional connection that can help people headed into their career like Strohmayer. He’s starting a new career next month on a wind farm in Iowa.

“I graduate May 17th, and I’m on the job May 20th,” Strohmayer said. “I’ve learned so much. This program is amazing.”

