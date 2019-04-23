  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Health Insurance, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s House has sent to the governor a bill to develop a state-run health insurance option. The bill directs state agencies to recommend a plan to compete with private insurance plans and those offered on Colorado’s health care exchange.

The House approved the legislation by a 45-19 vote late Monday.

(credit: Getty Images)

The public option legislation directs the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and the Department of Regulatory Agencies to deliver a proposal in November. The plan would assess costs, funding sources, necessary federal permissions and funding, consumer eligibility and who in government would run the program.

Enrollment could begin in 2020 and a plan, if approved by the federal government, could operate in 2021. Sponsors include Democratic Rep. Dylan Roberts and Sen. Kerry Donovan and Republican Rep. Marc Catlin.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) </em

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s