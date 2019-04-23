Filed Under:Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village News, Water Main Break

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Repairs to a water main break were completed in time for the Tuesday afternoon commute. But it wasn’t so easy during the morning drive.

(credit: CBS)

The break happened around 6 a.m. at Clinton and Costilla, just south of Arapahoe Road.

Copter4 flew over the area Tuesday morning as Denver Water crews worked to make repairs.

(credit: CBS)

The intersection was closed most of the day during repairs and cleanup. Everything was back to normal Tuesday afternoon.

During the break, seven businesses were out of water.

