GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Repairs to a water main break were completed in time for the Tuesday afternoon commute. But it wasn’t so easy during the morning drive.
The break happened around 6 a.m. at Clinton and Costilla, just south of Arapahoe Road.
Copter4 flew over the area Tuesday morning as Denver Water crews worked to make repairs.
The intersection was closed most of the day during repairs and cleanup. Everything was back to normal Tuesday afternoon.
During the break, seven businesses were out of water.