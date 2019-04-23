



– After years of anticipation, the G Line is finally launching its services this week. The G Line will begin operating on April 26.

CBS4 got a sneak peek of the new train with a special ride on Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening on Friday morning.

The new G Line will run north from Union Station in Denver, through Olde Town Arvada, then west to Wheat Ridge. The new train will be beneficial in connecting Denver’s western suburbs to downtown.

It will also offer riders easier access to Denver International Airport by way of the A Line, which commuters can transfer to at Union Station.

This grand opening has been a long time coming, as it was delayed for years because of timing issues at crossing gates. RTD says there will still be some flaggers at stops to ensure things run smoothly.

The route covers approximately 11 miles total and runs every 15 minutes. In addition, 2,300 new parking spots will be available for commuters at seven of its eight stops.

“I’m on cloud 9. This is so exciting. It is well worth the wait,” Arvada Mayor Marc Williams told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “We’ve dreamed about it a long time. You almost have to pinch me to believe it’s no longer a dream and it’s real.”

“And this is just the icing on the cake. This project is going to give our citizens the opportunity to drive to downtown Denver on the train and get where they’re going in an easier fashion. Go to sporting events, go to cultural events, go to work and not have to fight traffic,” Williams added.

RTD Board Chair and District H Director Doug Tisdale shared the same sentiments.

“This is one of the greatest achievements that the RTD has had, to bring this driver, this engine of economic development… to bring people together and let them have a chance to see all that we have to offer throughout our region and to enjoy it,” Tisdale said.

“That’s why we are also making the G Line free from April 26 through May 11. That’s over two weeks of free service on the G Line.”

While the services will be entirely free for a period of time, the regular fare is $3 for three hours of riding.

The first train departs Friday at 10 a.m.

LINK: G Line