Filed Under:Denver News, Dieter Kowalski, Sri Lanka


DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Dieter Kowalski’s mother says she is working to get her son’s body back to the United States. Kowalski was killed in the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The U.S. Embassy is helping the family.

Sri Lankan security personnel inspect the debris of a car after it explodes when police tried to defuse a bomb near St. Anthony’s Shrine as priests look on in Colombo on April 22, 2019, a day after the series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Kowalski left Denver on Friday to Sri Lanka as part of a teaching program. He was a leader with the operational technical services team at Pearson. His office is located in Centennial.

Dieter Kowalski (credit: Facebook)

He was among hundreds of people killed by coordinated suicide bombing attacks.

ISIS has claimed responsibility, but offered no evidence.

RELATED: Dieter Kowalski, Man Who Worked For Denver Company, Killed In Sri Lanka Bombings

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s