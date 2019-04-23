Comments
DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Dieter Kowalski’s mother says she is working to get her son’s body back to the United States. Kowalski was killed in the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
The U.S. Embassy is helping the family.
Kowalski left Denver on Friday to Sri Lanka as part of a teaching program. He was a leader with the operational technical services team at Pearson. His office is located in Centennial.
He was among hundreds of people killed by coordinated suicide bombing attacks.
ISIS has claimed responsibility, but offered no evidence.
