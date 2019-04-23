  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Makenzie O'Keefe
Filed Under:Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver News, Tulips


DENVER (CBS4)– Spring is in full bloom and there’s a place in Colorado where thousands of tulips are on display. The tulips at the Denver Botanic Gardens are finally blooming, drawing in visitors from all over.

(credit: CBS)

The display has flowers bursting with nearly every color under the sun.

(credit: CBS)

The tulip bulbs are imported from Holland, a popular destination for people during springtime. The Botanic Gardens say the cool, wet winter slowed the blooming process, but now those flowers are popping with both color and fragrance.

(credit: CBS)

“They’re really fragrant. You can actually smell them like all throughout the gardens,” explained Sonya Anderson, the Horticulture Specialist. “People love it, especially when the bloom is really full.”

(credit: CBS)

Anderson said if you want to see the tulips, you’ll want to check them out sooner than later. Warmer weather will make the flowers bloom quicker.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Makenzie O'Keefe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s