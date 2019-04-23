Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Spring is in full bloom and there’s a place in Colorado where thousands of tulips are on display. The tulips at the Denver Botanic Gardens are finally blooming, drawing in visitors from all over.
DENVER (CBS4)– Spring is in full bloom and there’s a place in Colorado where thousands of tulips are on display. The tulips at the Denver Botanic Gardens are finally blooming, drawing in visitors from all over.
The display has flowers bursting with nearly every color under the sun.
The tulip bulbs are imported from Holland, a popular destination for people during springtime. The Botanic Gardens say the cool, wet winter slowed the blooming process, but now those flowers are popping with both color and fragrance.
“They’re really fragrant. You can actually smell them like all throughout the gardens,” explained Sonya Anderson, the Horticulture Specialist. “People love it, especially when the bloom is really full.”
Anderson said if you want to see the tulips, you’ll want to check them out sooner than later. Warmer weather will make the flowers bloom quicker.